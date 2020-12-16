Market report: Regional tailgate markets’ winter plans

It’s that time of year when many weekly regional tailgate markets suspend operations for several months of winter hibernation. A few stalwarts, though, continue to offer winter produce, proteins, baked goods, prepared foods and plenty of seasonal décor and gifts during the cold months.

“As demand has grown, some farmers have gotten really innovative at producing all winter long,” says Sarah Hart, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project communications coordinator. “Other farmers welcome the break from the markets. There will be fewer vendors January through spring, but a lot more product than we used to see years ago.”

The North Asheville Tailgate Market Holiday Bazaar hosts its 2020 grand finale Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3300 University Heights Drive on the UNC Asheville campus.

The West Asheville Tailgate Market will pack its tents for the year after one last hurrah on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Grace Baptist Church parking lot, 718 Haywood Road.

The Weaverville Tailgate Winter Market bids farewell for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2-5 p.m. at Reems Creek Nursery, 70 Monticello Road.

Two markets will bundle up and carry on through the winter. The River Arts District Farmers Market, held 3-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday, will hold their final 2020 market Dec. 16, take a break the next two weeks, then continue to welcome vendors and shoppers in 2021 inside and outside Pleb Urban Winery, 289 Lyman St.

The ASAP Farmers Market will close out 2020 on Saturday, Dec 19, 9 a.m.-noon, take a two-week break, then return to the same location (16 Fernihurst Drive on the A-B Tech campus) on Jan. 9, 2021, with new hours — 10 a.m.-1 p.m.