Small bites: Hickory Nut Gap Farm Sausage Festival

Sausage-making is a fairly simple process, says Kelsey Winterbottom, the director of marketing at Hickory Nut Gap Farm. The butcher mixes spices, grinds meats, stuffs casings and twists links. “The hard part lies within getting the spice blend just right and grinding the meat at a very cold temperature to make sure the consistency of the fat stays solid,” Winterbottom says, adding that the perfect sausage is usually about 30 percent fat and 70 percent meat.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Hickory Nut Gap Farm will host its inaugural Sausage Festival. The gathering will highlight the farm’s traditional and nontraditional links. “We make a ton of different kinds of sausages,” Winterbottom says, ticking off an assortment of flavors that range from blueberry maple to Polish kielbasa.

Gaelic bratwurst, apple cider and sage, and Swedish potato and onion are among the three confirmed flavors that will be available during the festival, with additional options forthcoming. The meats will be served as sausage flights, half-links offered with seasonal veggies and the farm’s house-made macaroni and cheese. Sauces and accoutrements will include barbecue sauce, Lusty Monk Mustard, sauerkraut, pickles and pickled jalapeños.

Along with food, the festival will feature local beer from One World Brewing and a live music by the Cane Creek Hellbenders. The family-friendly event will include cornhole and bocce along with a cupcake walk for children and access to the property’s corn maze and corn pit.

“We always enjoy bringing together the community,” says Winterbottom. “Hopefully, folks will have a great time, share some laughs and enjoy some delicious beer along with their sausages.”

The Sausage Festival runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Big Barn at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, 57 Sugar Hollow Road, Fairview. Admission is $9. Ticket price does not include sausage flights or beer. Prices for food and drink were not available at press time. For more information, visit avl.mx/3zy.

HardLox Jewish Food and Heritage Festival

HardLox Jewish Food and Heritage Festival returns to Pack Square for its 15th year on Sunday, Oct. 15. The event will include Jewish food, Israeli dancing, klezmer music, craft activities, a Kids Zone and a raffle. Guests will also be able to get their names written in Hebrew and learn about the Torah, as well as the Jewish heritage and culture.

HardLox Jewish Food and Heritage Festival runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Pack Square. Admission is free. Dogs are not permitted at the festival. For more information, visit avl.mx/462.

Preservation Pop-Up at Buxton Hall

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Buxton Hall will host a preservation-themed pop-up dinner prepared by pastry team member Emily Cadmus. Highlights from the menu include cured pork tenderloin and rhubarb preserve; autumn lettuces with pears, nasturtium capers, shaved dry-cured pork and black walnut vinaigrette; and sour corn griddle cakes with blackberry jam, whipped buttermilk and marigold syrup.

The Preservation Pop-Up runs 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Buxton Hall, 32 Banks Ave. Tickets are $40 per person for the three-course meal and dessert. For tickets, visit avl.mx/45y.

Traditional foods potluck in West Asheville

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the East Asheville chapter of the Weston Price Foundation will host a fall harvest potluck for the public at the West Asheville Community Center. The event is “designed to encourage a more ancestral, nutrient-dense diet,” says a press release from organizers. Guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Suggestions include fresh foods made from scratch and locally sourced, if possible; pastured, grass-fed meats; roasted fall vegetables; salads and greens; sourdough bread with butter; raw milk cheeses; lacto-fermented condiments or beverages; herbal teas or infusions; and lightly and naturally sweetened desserts. RSVPs are required by Monday, Oct. 16, accompanied by a note describing what dish the guests will bring.

The potluck runs 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the West Asheville Community Center, 970 Haywood Road. There is no charge to attend. RSVP to WestonPriceEAvl@gmail.com.

Fill the Plate Fundraiser

The Fresh Market hosts its Fill the Plate Fundraiser through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The monthlong event supports No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that works to connect kids in need with nutritious food and educate their families on how to cook healthy, affordable meals. Shoppers will be able to donate to the nonprofit at checkout. To date, the Fresh Market has raised more than $1 million for No Kid Hungry, which has helped feed over 10 million children.

To learn more, visit avl.mx/45c.

Marco’s Pizzeria changes name

Come Jan. 1, Marco’s Pizzeria will be known as 828 Family Pizzeria. A press release from the local restaurant says the name change is due to Ohio-based Marco’s Franchising LLC’s plans to develop locations in both the Asheville and Hendersonville areas. The company has over 800 locations in 34 states and two countries. Representatives from the company were unavailable for comment. In an email to Xpress, Laura Yakima of Marco’s Pizzeria in Asheville says the local, family-owned business has “no interest in creating a story where we are victims to a chain moving to the area.” Yakima also notes that “we love and appreciate that our community has our backs, and we understand that there are many who are upset by the news. Although we have to change our name, we truly are grateful that this will minimize confusion in the marketplace.” After the name change, 828 Family Pizzeria will still offer the same menu and service previously available at Marco’s Pizzeria.

For details, visit avl.mx/45z.

Asheville Duck Donuts opens

Duck Donuts celebrated its grand opening in North Asheville on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7. The franchise was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio. It now has more than 130 locations in 22 states. The shop offers made-to-order doughnuts, as well as sandwiches, sundaes and coffee.

Duck Donuts is at 182 Merrimon Ave. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. For details, visit avl.mx/46e.

Frostbite Ice Cream Bar & Grill closes

Frostbite Ice Cream Bar & Grill recently announced it has closed its Merrimon Avenue location. Its West Asheville store at 1475 Patton Ave. will remain open. “Though there are many factors involved in making this decision, the fact that I have been diagnosed with a serious medical condition that requires undivided attention makes continuing to manage both locations impossible,” wrote Frostbite’s co-owner, Jason Istvan, on the company’s Facebook page.