Small bites: Noble Kava celebrates new location

Since 2010, Noble Kava has made its way around Asheville — from Lexington Avenue to Eagle Street and, more recently, West Asheville. But the business, owned by husband-and-wife team Andrew Procyk and Seely Flow, finally has a permanent home with the purchase and renovation of its newest space at 268 Biltmore Ave.

The business will host a grand opening at the new location on Friday, July 7. The menu will include kava-based, nonalcoholic “mocktails,” such as its mojito and kava sunrise, and the festivities will also feature a raffle, live music, traditional kava-squeezing demonstrations and a presentation about the couple’s recent travels to Tanna Island.

“Some people won’t drink kava because it’s a bit too overwhelming,” says Procyk. “For them, it’s little too bitter, a little too earthy.” But the shop’s mocktails mask the taste, he says, “which allows us to move into a whole lot of different-tasting beverages and still provide that nice mellow buzz that kava has to offer.”

Along with an expanding list of beverages, the new location’s size (5,400 square feet) allows for more elbow room at the bar, as well as a stage for live musical acts. In addition, Procyk and Flow are interested in starting a production facility on-site, which would allow Noble Kava to package and produce value-added kava products.

“About as much as a cup of coffee picks you up in the morning, that’s about the equivalent amount of relaxation that a shell of kava can provide at night,” Procyk explains. He views kava as a remedy for the nonstop demands of the modern world. “We have a place where you can kick back, relax and take a break from it all for a while. … Whether you’re an experienced aficionado or whether you’ve never had kava at all, we encourage people to come out and try it.”

Noble Kava is at 268 Biltmore Ave. Its grand opening runs 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 7. A percentage of the evening’s proceeds will go toward cyclone relief in Fiji and Vanuatu. Store hours are noon-midnight seven days a week. For more information, visit noblekava.com.

WNC Battle of the Burger returns

Live music and burgers will be in the mix at the fifth annual WNC Battle of the Burger hosted by the Salvage Station. The afternoon competition will feature 14 area restaurants, including Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge, Farm Burger Downtown Asheville, Out of the Blue Peruvian Fusion Cuisine, The Montford Pull Up, D.O.G.S., Foothills Local Meats, Corner Kitchen Catering, Ambrozia Bar & Bistro, Farm to Fender Cafe, Bone & Broth, Salvage Station, Mountainview BBQ and Deli, Kitchen 743 at Isis and Nightbell. Musical entertainment will be provided by John Phillips Big Band, Chalwa and Yellow Feather. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Open Hearts Art Center, a community-based nonprofit providing opportunities for differently abled adults to express themselves through the arts. “You can drive up, float up or bike up to the Salvage Station to enjoy burgers from 14 of Asheville’s best restaurants, all while supporting the fantastic cause of the Open Hearts Art Center,” says the event’s executive producer, Kelly Denson.

The WNC Battle of the Burger 2017 runs 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Drive. Tickets are $5 for general admission. VIP tickets are $55 and include a slider from each challenger, complimentary beer and a special VIP seating area. For tickets, visit WNCBurgerBattle.com. To learn more about Open Hearts Art Center, visit openheartsartcenter.org

Buxton Presents: Scenic Route ATL > AVL

On Thursday, July 6, Buxton Hall will host its third installment of Buxton Presents featuring Atlanta chefs Ryan Smith of Staplehouse and Bryan Furman of B’s Crackling BBQ. In 2016, Bon Appétit named Staplehouse “America’s No. 1 Best New Restaurant.” In addition to food, the evening will feature brews from Creature Comforts, based in Athens, Ga., and Burial Beer Co. Proceeds from the event will benefit Eblen-Kimmel Charities.

Buxton Presents: Scenic Route ATL > AVL runs 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Buxton Hall Barbecue, 32 Banks Ave. The menu is à la carte. Reservations and tickets are not required. For more information, visit buxtonhall.com.

Bad Hombres Taco Pop Up

On Tuesday, July 11, Sovereign Remedies will host the Bad Hombres Taco Pop Up dinner featuring authentic made-from-scratch tacos and other Mexican dishes prepared by the restaurant’s executive chef, Graham House, and chef Frankie Blum. Vegetarian options are available. The dinner is part of a monthly fundraiser for Compañeros Inmigrantes de las Montañas en Accion, a local organization that advocates for immigrants’ rights in Western North Carolina. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the group.

Bad Hombres Taco Pop Up runs 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Sovereign Remedies, 29 N. Market St. For details, visit sovereignremedies.com. To learn more about CIMA, visit colawnc.org.

Shuck N Brew Oyster Bar

Shuck N Brew Oyster Bar opened recently in Fletcher. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner with highlights such as fish and chips, oysters, clams, mussels, po’boys, seafood sliders, surf-n-turf and lowcountry boils that feature shrimp, sausage, corn and a side of slaw. Prices range from $2.99 to $49.99. Along with its in-house service, the restaurant offers catering and takeout.

Shuck N Brew Oyster Bar is at 235 St. John Road, Suite 10, Fletcher. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. For details, visit avl.mx/3vy.