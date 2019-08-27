Small bites: Shanghai Dumpling House opens on Biltmore Ave.

Fried calamari, crispy duck spring rolls, kung pao chicken and pineapple fried rice are among the menu items available at Shanghai Dumpling House. Taking over the space formerly occupied by Doc Chey’s Noodle House, the new Chinese restaurant opened in early August.

But as the name suggests, dumplings are at the heart of the new eatery’s menu. According to owner and chef Angela Wong (who spoke with Xpress through her sister and interpreter, Betty Wong), the restaurant’s main dishes are freshly made and never frozen.

They are also affordable, Wong notes. Shanghai’s homemade soup dumplings run $9 for a six-piece serving. Meanwhile, a six-piece serving of fried dumplings (with a choice of pork, chicken, shrimp or vegetable filling) costs $6-$7.

Wong, who was born in China and raised in Hong Kong, owns additional restaurants in both her native country and New York City. She says her interest in Asheville stems from the fact that Western North Carolina has milder winters than Long Island, where she previously lived, as well as the city’s well-established food scene. Also, she notes, Asheville reminds her of “a miniature-Manhattan.” Shanghai’s two additional local partners are Yuki Zheng, owner of Green Tea Sushi, and Sandy Wang, owner of Shogun Buffet and Hibachi Grill.

Shanghai Dumpling House is at 37 Biltmore Ave. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. seven days a week.

Buxton Hall Barbecue’s anniversary celebration

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Buxton Hall Barbecue’s chef and co-owner Elliot Moss will cook special brisket plates and chopped brisket sandwiches to celebrate the restaurant’s four-year anniversary. Plates range from $15-$18 and come with sides. Buxton also recently announced plans to launch a Give Back series. For one day each month starting in September, the restaurant will donate 10% of its sales for the day to a local nonprofit. The inaugural event takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 3, benefiting the YMCA Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen. In the coming months, Buxton will partner with the following nonprofits: Eliada Homes (Tuesday, Oct. 8), YMCA (Tuesday, Nov. 5) and MANNA FoodBank (Tuesday, Dec. 3).

Special brisket plates will be served (while supplies last) Wednesday, Aug. 28, during regular lunch and dinner hours at Buxton Hall Barbecue, 32 Banks Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/4ya.

Launch party at Hickory Nut Gap Farm

Hickory Nut Gap Farm recently announced plans for a fall festival as well as a new barbecue lunch menu. To celebrate, the Fairview farm will host a party Saturday, Aug. 31. Ticket prices range from $12-$25. The fall festival will run through the first week of November with weekday and weekend activities, including a bouncy house (on weekends), baby calf feedings at 10:30 a.m. daily, U-pick apples and an outdoor corn pit. Highlights from the new barbecue menu include smoked pulled pork, smoked chicken and smoked brisket, along with a number of appetizers, salads and sandwich options. The lunch specials are also available for catered events.

The party runs 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, 57 Sugar Hollow Road, Fairview. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6fv.

RosaBees opens in the RAD

RosaBees will host its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The restaurant, located in the River Arts District, will serve Hawaiian small plates featuring Polynesian and Japanese cuisine, as well as desserts and specialty cocktails, including adult milkshakes. Owner Melissa Gray (who also owns and operates Cakes by Gray on Merrimon Avenue) says guests can expect unique flavors prepared by chef Christopher Hadley, such as house-made Spam with a bubble-waffle grilled cheese sandwich with passionfruit spread and coconut syrup for dipping.

The grand opening starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at RosaBees, 27 Foundy St., Unit 20. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. RosaBees is closed on Mondays. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6fw.

Inconceivable Cafe

Inconceivable Cafe will open in early September inside Sanctuary Brewing Co. in Hendersonville, according to Sanctuary co-owner Lisa McDonald. The brewery’s new vegan restaurant venture is a partnership with Garlik Vegan, which recently closed its previous location in Horse Shoe. The cafe will feature a variety of Impossible Burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and shared plates. Hours of operation and an official opening date were not available at press time.

Inconceivable Cafe is slated to open in the first week of September at Sanctuary Brewing Co., 147 First Ave. E., Hendersonville. For more information, visit avl.mx/6f9.

An Evening on the Farm

Sideways Farm & Brewery will host a three-course beer pairing dinner Thursday, Sept. 12. The menu, prepared by Budy Finch Catering & Revelry, features a fresh ricotta appetizer, a dinner buffet with fried chicken and side dishes and a dessert board with cheese, chocolate and fruit. Beer pairings include La Ferme Roselle (a wild saison with hibiscus flowers), Queen Anne’s Apricot (brewed with foraged wild carrot seeds) and Sideways’ Belgian Blonde. Seating is limited. Tickets are $65.

The dinner runs 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Sideways Farm & Brewery, 62 Eade Road, Etowah. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/6fx.

One Stop returns

“We wanted to keep our guests fed,” says James A. Mayfield, kitchen manager at One Stop at Asheville Music Hall. Which is why, after Mojo Kitchen & Lounge closed on July 28, One Stop reclaimed the space the following day. Menu highlights include tacos a la carte, the Marley burger and the Colossal Nachos, with prices ranging from $4.50-$10.95. Starting Sunday, Sept. 8, One Stop will bring back its Bluegrass Brunch with a live performance by Woody Wood and Friends. Though Mojo is missed, Mayfield says he is proud of his team’s quick turnaround to get One Stop back up and running.

One Stop is at 55 College St. Hours vary. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6fz.

Eats and Treats Cafe closes

Eats and Treats Cafe in Woodfin recently announced on Facebook that it will close at the end of August because its lease was not renewed. It has no immediate plans to reopen the eatery at a new location. The announcement received plenty of online reaction and support from customers, who expressed hope that Eats and Treats Cafe would find a new space soon.