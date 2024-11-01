Smart Bets: Highland Brewing’s Cold Mountain Release Weekend

For many in WNC, the holidays don’t commence until Highland Brewing Co. has popped the top on its seasonal batch of Cold Mountain Winter Ale with the annual Cold Mountain Release Weekend. Even this year, Asheville’s oldest brewery has decided the show must go on, marking its 28th year of brewing Cold Mountain. The four days of events kick off with a multicourse beer dinner featuring a viewing of the aurora borealis (northern lights). The following three days celebrate the release of not only the traditional Cold Mountain ale but also spinoff flavors such as Coconut, Breakfast and Barrel-Aged. The party will feature a lineup of food trucks, tunes from DJ Lil Meow Meow, a silent disco with Celestial Dreamers and live performances by The Get Right Band, Peggy Ratusz & Daddy Longlegs, Ka-Pow!, Twen, Phuncle Sam and many others. The auroras beer dinner starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Tickets are $120 each. The release party happens Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, noon-10 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, noon-8 p.m. A weekend pass is $20, daily passes are $10. avl.mx/anm .

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.