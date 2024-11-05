Smart Bets: Pawpaw ice cream release

Pawpaws — lumpy, brown-spotted and green-skinned with pale yellow flesh — could be considered the underappreciated ugly ducklings of fruit. The Hop Handcrafted Ice Cream aims to change that with its release on Friday, Nov. 8, of a seasonal pawpaw ice cream at all locations. The Hop co-owner Ashley Garrison describes the fruit, sourced for the ice cream from Henderson County-based Milkwood Meadows Farm, as “magical,” with flavors of mango, banana, vanilla and pineapple. The Hop expects to have both dairy and vegan versions of the specialty in stores for about a week and a half. Asheville GreenWorks will be at The Hop’s Merrimon Avenue shop 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, with information on the pawpaw tree (its leaves are the sole food source for zebra swallowtail butterfly caterpillars) and pawpaw seedlings for sale. avl.mx/e8l . Photo courtesy of The Hop

