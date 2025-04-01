Southside Community Farm hosts spring fundraiser at New Belgium Brewing

Across rural Western North Carolina, farmers are preparing their fields for a new growing season. On Livingston Street in Asheville’s urban Southside neighborhood, the same work is taking place on the tiny but mighty 0.34-acre Southside Community Farm (SCF) tucked behind the Arthur R. Edington Education and Career Center.

On Sunday, April 6, 1-4 p.m., the farm will host its spring fundraiser at New Belgium Brewing, 91 Craven St. The event’s goal is to support this seasonal ritual at the farm, which provides free fresh produce to residents of the food-insecure Southside neighborhood.

“Spring is when the farm is being cultivated and when we invest the most money into the space,” explains Kate Wheeler, SCF administration and food programming coordinator. “We’re prepping the soil, buying amendments, seeds and starts, and replacing anything old or worn out. We do major purchases at the beginning of the year.”

New Belgium is a longtime supporter of SCF. The idea to host the fundraiser on the brewery’s spacious River Arts District property emerged from brainstorming with Andi Gonzalez, the brewery’s community and events coordinator. “There’s a lot of room, it’s very kid-friendly, and people love to drink beer,” says Wheeler. “They have been great partners.”

Since planting its first seeds in 2014, SCF has grown from simple row crops to raised beds and hoop houses, cultivated the Southside Community Orchard across the street, planted a small medicinal and culinary herb garden, launched the Feed Asheville veggie box program (avl.mx/enh) and started the Southside Community Farmers Market (kicking off for the season on Sunday, June 1). The farm has also installed and stocks community refrigerators and pantries, and recently expanded its children’s engagement and education programming with the hiring of youth educator Lydia Koltai.

Wheeler says the farm’s small footprint doesn’t limit its mission. Manager Chloe Moore already has onions and garlic in the ground, and in the coming season, there will also be several varieties of greens, tomatoes, root vegetables, corn and more. Fruits include strawberries, elderberries, apples and muscadine grapes, and the farm’s 10-year old blueberry bushes are so productive neighbors are encouraged to come and pick their own.

“Chloe is so good at utilizing space and saving seeds, being intentional about being productive and an environmental steward of the space,” says Wheeler. “We strive to be aware of what folks in the neighborhood want to eat and be culturally appropriate.”

The fundraiser will feature music with DJ Malintzin, a food truck, New Belgium beers and nonalcoholic options, free elderberry cuttings from the Southside Community Orchard, free native tree seedlings from Asheville GreenWorks, SCF merchandise for sale and a youth education and activity booth run by Koltai.

“This collaboration between New Belgium and Southside Community Farm is built with the intention to create space and elevate organizations that emphasize the power of community partnerships in advancing food sovereignty, cultural enrichment and sustainable local economies,” says Gonzalez.

Wheeler stresses that SCF views its work through the lens of understanding that it exists to support what community members already consistently do for each other. “After Helene, we saw how much people showed up for one another, and we were humbled to be able to support that and build deeper relationships with the community.”

There is no entry fee for the event, but attendees are encouraged to make tax-deductible donations to the farm online (avl.mx/eni) or via check (avl.mx/enj).