Sunflower Diner serves breakfast and cheer all day long

Posted on by Kay West
GRITS, GREENS AND GRINS: Hayette Bouras wants you to try North African grits and greens, a healthy breakfast dish available all day at Sunflower Diner. Photo by Rosanne Kiely

It’s never too late to get breakfast at the Sunflower Diner, but as chef/co-owner Hayette Bouras discovered soon after she opened her cheerful and cozy eatery last fall in the storefront corner of the West Village Market, 7:30 a.m. is a tad too early for West Asheville night owls. “We originally opened at 7:30, but we were not getting people at that hour,” she says. “We adjusted to 9 and stay open until 6, and that works. And we cook breakfast as long as we’re open, which is a diner-ish thing to do.”

Bouras’ global culinary immersion began in Saudi Arabia, where she grew up on a German compound. “My father is Arab, my mother is from North Carolina, but she was a very adventurous cook and made everything from scratch,” she explains.

When Bouras turned 18, she started cooking in restaurants. “They were always kind of my professional home base,” she says. “I never went to culinary school, but I have a very eclectic mass of on-the-job learning.”

She came to Asheville in 2004, studied “all kinds of things” at A-B Tech and UNC Asheville, including health and wellness; started her own catering business; taught at the nonprofit Green Opportunities; and managed the food service at West Village Market. When market owner Rosanne Kiely proposed Bouras turn a corner of the space into a diner, Bouras says, “I gave into it. I kept trying other things, but I’ve always gravitated back to the kitchen.”

Sunflower Diner’s plant-based menu is “a gentle way to start conversations on healthy eating,” she says. “I love that our customers get to see me and my line chef, Sarah Crongeyer, cook for them and then hand them their food. It’s a wonderful connection.”

Sunflower Diner, 771 Haywood Road. For details, look for Sunflower Diner on Facebook.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.