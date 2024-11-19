Unstoppable: Advocating for food security

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue. Micah Chrisman is the director of marketing and communications of MANNA FoodBank, an organization working to end food insecurity in the 16 counties of Western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Chrisman: MANNA FoodBank’s immediate focus shifted to disaster relief for our WNC communities affected by Tropical Storm Helene, which devastated our primary facility in Asheville. In response, we established a temporary donation and distribution site at the WNC Farmers Market and managed daily relief operations during the initial two weeks following the storm.

We have resumed normal food distribution to all of our 225-plus partner pantries across 16 counties in WNC and the Qualla Boundary, thanks to our dedicated team and community volunteers.

We officially acquired a new facility at 99 Broadpointe Drive in Mills River, which will become MANNA’s central warehouse and operational headquarters, increasing our capacity to serve the region’s long-term needs.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

The outpouring of support has been truly incredible, and one highlight has been our new partnership with Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. Like MANNA, Habitat’s facilities in Biltmore Village were heavily damaged and are closed indefinitely. To support each other, we’ve welcomed some of Habitat’s skilled team members to our new Mills River warehouse, joining our operations, volunteer center and community markets teams to expand relief efforts. This mutual support strengthens our shared commitment to rebuilding and creating a stronger, more resilient community.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

Access to basic resources like food, clean water and essential supplies remains critical in WNC, especially in areas hit hardest by Helene’s flooding.

Prior to Helene, MANNA was already serving an average of 158,000 people each month. With the storm’s impact, we anticipate a significant rise in food insecurity as more families and individuals turn to us and other community resources in the coming months.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

We are always in need of dedicated volunteers to support our work in the weeks and months ahead, as we continue to meet the ongoing demand for food and resources.

Donations of shelf-stable foods, hygiene items and essential supplies are critical to support our neighbors in need.

Advocating for food security by spreading awareness of WNC’s food needs and joining community discussions can also make a big impact.