What’s new in food: A fundraiser to support Zillicoah Beer Co.’s recovery

In this week’s local food news: Appalachian Vintner will host an event on Friday, May 15, to help Zillicoah Beer Co. get back on its feet after Tropical Storm Helene destroyed its facility. Also, a local chef has been named to the latest James Beard TasteTwenty cohort, a downtown coffee shop shuts down, World Beer Cup wins for Western North Carolina breweries and area eateries celebrate grand openings and post-Helene relaunches.

Click the story below to view the full-size version.

See below for the live links from each individual news item:

Zillicoah Beer Co. fundraiser: avl.mx/erp

James Beard TasteTwenty: avl.mx/erq

World Beer Cup: avl.mx/err

ButterPunk: avl.mx/e9k

Zen Sushi: avl.mx/es1

Red Stag Grill: avl.mx/es3