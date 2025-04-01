What’s new in food: Tango on a Plate, barbecue and music, Catawba Brewing Co. leaves South Slope

In this week’s local food news: Posana’s Tango on a Plate dinner pairs five Argentinian dishes with sips from Argentina’s Catena Zapata winery. Plus, Catawba Brewing Co. has pulled up stakes at its last remaining taproom, the 1898 Waverly Inn in Hendersonville gets set to host its fourth annual Jose’s Lookin’ Good Showcase and Fresh Wood Fired Pizza West, Mad Co. Brew House and other businesses announce their post-Helene reopenings.
