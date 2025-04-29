What’s new in food: DayTrip’s relaunch and Asheville Vegan Market

In this week’s local food news: After losing its original space to flooding from Tropical Storm Helene, 1970s-themed bar DayTrip reopens in a much larger location. Also, Bridge & Tunnel Coffee Co. hosts the inaugural Asheville Vegan Market, Black Mountain Cider + Mead releases a new cider with a special Helene story, French Broad River Brewery relaunches after its post-Helene rebuild and Henderson County wineries and cideries kick off N.C. Wine Month with the Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend.
