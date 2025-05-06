What’s new in food: Mother’s Day brunches and Best Bloomin’ Beverage Contest

In this week’s local food news: Area restaurants are offering special brunch menus for Mother’s Day. Also, Asheville restaurants and bars roll out floral-themed drinks for the Best Bloomin’ Beverage Contest, Crêperie Bouchon closes with an impending ownership change, Highland Brewing leaves the mezzanine at S&W Market making way for a new concept from Times Bar & Coffee and several local eateries celebrate post-Helene reopenings.

