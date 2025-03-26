What’s new in food: Rebuild + Regrow, To Hell with Helene and more

In this week’s local food news: Asheville Tea Company partners with Haywood Common and The Whale to host the storm recovery fundraiser, and Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ celebrates its reopening with comedy, music and food. Also, Western North Carolina nonprofits and businesses collaborate to launch the Relief to Resilience Project, Little D’s hosts a wine dinner and Romeo’s Vegan Burgers gives back to Asheville with a weekend of food specials.

Click the story below to view the full-size version.

See below for the live links from each individual news item:

To Hell with Helene — avl.mx/en2

Rebuild + Regrow — avl.mx/en1

Relief to Resilience Project — avl.mx/emh

Wine dinner at Little D’s — avl.mx/en3

Romeo’s Community Giveback — avl.mx/en4