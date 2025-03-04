What’s new in food: Restaurant closures and reopenings, Mean Pies pop-up and more

In this week’s local food news, a longtime downtown farm-to-table restaurant has closed, while other businesses are announcing their post-Helene reopenings. Also: Mean Pies has found a temporary new home at OWL Bakery, Gan Shan rolls out a new menu and Hail Mary hosts a grand opening bash.

