Whirly Bird Ice Cream opens with made-to-order frozen treats

Posted on by Kay West
NEW TREATS IN WEST ASHEVILLE: Whirly Bird recently opened its order window inside Asheville Sandwich Co., piquing the curiosity of people waiting for their sandwiches. Pictured are owners Cheri and Kevin Mullins. Photo courtesy Whirly Bird

If you think you’ve had a hard time dealing with COVID-19, Kevin Mullins sees you and raises you by 19 flavors of ice cream. “Testing these recipes has been tough,” he says. “You have to be careful how much you eat.”

On Oct. 1, the owner (with wife Cheri Mullins) of Asheville Sandwich Co. scratched his longtime itch for an ice cream shop with the opening of Whirly Bird Ice Cream & Milkshake Bar. He didn’t have to go far to do it.

“I had my eye on the building next door for a while, but with the pandemic and so much uncertainty, I felt like I needed to get a little more creative,” he says.  “Since Asheville Sandwich is closed to indoor dining and doing a walk-up order window only, we had some extra space inside, so why not make it into an ice cream shop?”

A pandemic that has turned the food industry upside down and the imminent approach of cold weather might be two good “why-nots,” but Mullins reasons, “It’s 2020, and nothing is making sense. Might as well give it a shot.”

A shot is exactly what Whirly Bird’s unique ice cream gets, in the form of a wand that shoots negative-320-degree liquid nitrogen into a bowl of ice cream base, flavors and mix-ins. “This style of ice cream has been spinning up in Florida and other places. It’s a fun way to make ice cream to order. The engineer in me wanted to try it. It turns out ice cream is really hard,” he admits with a laugh.

After many experiments — and lots of taste testing — Whirly Bird opened its order window and installed its menu on the left rear wall of the Haywood Road sandwich shop, piquing the curiosity of people waiting for their sandwiches.

On the big board are the 19 specialty flavors, among them Campfire S’Mores; Nutella, Strawberries and Cream; Dreamy Mint Cookie; and Cinnamon Dulce de Leche. Build-your-own options offer more than a dozen mix-ins, and vessel choices include bowls, waffle cones or bubble waffles. All flavor combinations can be turned into milkshakes.

“If we keep making good and creative stuff, I don’t think the cold weather will matter,” says Mullins. “We all deserve a treat these days.”

For Whirly Bird’s menu and hours of operation, visit avl.mx/8n7.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.