WNC bakeries collaborate to support gender equity

Dawn Alexander, co-baker/co-owner with Jonathan Price of Crust Never Sleeps, doesn’t think it will be necessary for people to camp out the night before the Bake for Our Rights bake sale in order to snag a cookie, bagel or slice of cake. But she warns, “If people do, they’ll have to help us set up.”

The event — promoted with the tagline “Bake the world a better place” — runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 30, in the Crust Never Sleeps parking lot at 24 Sardis Road. Alexander, Price and 15 other bakers will donate some lovin’ from the oven to benefit WomenNC, a Raleigh-based nonprofit founded in 2009 to advance gender equity in North Carolina by training college and university students to engage in advocacy and public policy work.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, Alexander and local biscuit queen Beth Kellerhals recruited colleagues to collaborate for a bake sale that raised more than $2,000 for the Carolina Abortion Fund. “It actually felt like we were making a little bit of a difference,” Alexander recalls. “There are times when holding a sign and protesting in the street doesn’t feel like enough. The country feels so crazy right now, we just wanted to do something good.”

Before coordinating the March 30 fundraiser, Alexander made a social media post to gauge interest. By the end of the day, she had 15 bakers signed up. Among them is private chef Amber Cate, who will bring Dubai chocolate cookies and a couple of different layer cakes to sell by the slice. Lyndon Johnson of Honey Badger Bakes has committed to brownies and focaccia; The Rhu pastry chef Mallory Foster is baking caramelized white chocolate and sesame cookies, sugar cookie bars and brown butter, oatmeal, chocolate chip cookies. Emily Baron, owner of Nosh Bagel & Bialy will have bagels.

From the Crust Never Sleeps team, expect Price’s renowned soft pretzels, and Alexander’s equally famous Mom Tarts. “They’re what happens when you say ‘Screw the pastriarchy,’” she says with a laugh. “They’re Pop-Tarts, but better.” (“Screw the Pastriarchy” branded tote bags will be for sale at the event for $12.)

In case of rain, there is an overhang to shelter the goodies at the al fresco bake sale. All participants will donate at least two dozen of one or two items. All forms of payment will be accepted, but cash is preferred.

Alexander purposefully selected the event’s date so it could serve as a grand finale to Women’s History Month while also welcoming spring. “Bake sales have for so long been a way for women to raise money.” she says. “There’s just something about the simplicity of baked goods affecting the world in a positive way. I think small acts of good can make big difference in people’s lives.”

For more on the event, visit avl.mx/emv.