Year in Review: Karis Roberts talks beer collaborations and other brewery-focused initiatives, post-Helene

Karis Roberts, executive director of Asheville Brewers Alliance, speaks with Xpress about the beer scene pre- and post-Helene.

Xpress: What was the Asheville Brewers Alliance’s main goal for 2024, prior to Helene, and how has the organization’s focus shifted since the storm?

Roberts: Before Helene, the Asheville Brewers Alliance (ABA) was focused on growth, collaboration and expanding the visibility of the local beer scene. Local initiatives involved promoting local breweries, organizing events, supporting industry education or facilitating partnerships between breweries and local businesses to strengthen the area’s craft beer culture.

However, after the storm, the ABA’s focus has shifted toward recovery and resilience. Such efforts include:

Disaster relief efforts: Helping breweries rebuild by way of grants, recover from damage, manage water tanker delivery trucks and more.

Community solidarity: Strengthening connections within the local beer community, whether through charity events, fundraisers or shared resources.

Adapting to new challenges: Reevaluating how breweries can thrive in a post-storm landscape, which could involve adjusting business strategies, increasing resilience to future crises or boosting local tourism to help attract visitors back to the area.

In short, the ABA’s focus pivoted from growth and expansion to recovery, community support and ensuring that Asheville’s craft beer industry can bounce back stronger.

Pre-Helene, what local beer event was your highlight of the year?

Asheville Beer Week: A long-standing, annual event that brings together brewers, beer lovers and local businesses. With numerous events like tap takeovers, beer dinners and brewery tours, it’s always a highlight in the local beer scene. These events, while enjoyable for beer enthusiasts, also provide an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and visibility for breweries.

What industry event post-Helene gives you hope for the local beer scene moving forward?

Craft beer collaboration events: Local breweries coming together to create a special collaboration beer or host events that give back to recovery efforts can signify the strength of the community. These types of events often foster unity and encourage mutual support among brewers and patrons. Folks such as Burial Beer, Hi-Wire and Salt Face Mule have organized many disaster relief benefits. Community-driven campaigns often show how resilient the area is and can motivate patrons to support local breweries.

Pouring for Neighbors: A community-focused initiative that brings together local craft breweries to raise funds and awareness for those in need across North Carolina. The event typically features a variety of local breweries pouring their signature beers, with proceeds benefiting local charities and supporting vital services like food security, housing assistance and emergency relief. By combining the state’s vibrant beer culture with charitable giving, Pouring for Neighbors NC fosters a sense of community solidarity and encourages collaboration among local brewers, businesses, and residents in making a positive impact.

DSSOLVR High Calling Beer Collaboration: This is a unique partnership between DSSOLVR and any other brewery and/or industry partner who wants to participate. It’s aimed at creating a standout beer that showcases innovation and craftsmanship. The collaboration involves brewing a special, limited-edition beer that combines creative ingredients, brewing techniques and distinctive styles. This type of collaboration reflects the strong sense of community within Asheville’s craft beer scene (and the love that the Asheville beer scene has nationally), where breweries work together to push boundaries and support one another, while also offering beer enthusiasts something exciting and new to experience. The “High Calling” moniker typically suggests a bold or aspirational approach to brewing, whether through high-quality ingredients, unique flavor profiles or a specific cause or theme tied to the beer’s release. They show the industry’s willingness to innovate, adapt and plan for a more resilient future.

Our key to hope post-Helene is any event that demonstrates the community’s ability to come together, recover and continue building on Asheville’s reputation as a top beer destination.