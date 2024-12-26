Year in Review: Talking heirloom corn and equity with Luis Martinez

In August, Luis Martinez, CEO of Tequio Foods, launched his latest project, Taqueria Rosita, at The Odd. Xpress recently caught up with him to reflect on the role his shop plays in the community and the impact of Tropical Storm Helene on the food industry.

Xpress: Heirloom corn and equity both play a big role in your business model at Taqueria Rosita. Can you talk a little about the ways Taqueria Rosita is more than just a taco shop?

Martinez: Heirloom corn is the heart of our menu, both as a symbol of resistance and a cultural icon. We collaborate directly with small-scale farmers in Mexico and the U.S. to source native and local varieties of corn, ensuring fair payment, cultural identity and biodiversity.

Food is a platform for empowerment, so we are proud to have an entirely female kitchen. It’s time to address the long-standing issues of pay disparity, inclusion and respect within the industry. If you are Indigenous, an immigrant and a woman, we want you to feel empowered and valued here. We aim to create a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy delicious food that tells a story of respect, resilience and shared humanity.

When Taqueria Rosita was forced to close after Helene, where did you shift your energy and attention in the weeks following the storm?

My first focus was immediate relief efforts, including food and resource distribution, ensuring staff safety and finding a sense of normalcy during the chaos. I also called upon the wider chef community to help us adapt the business through pop-ups and collaborations locally and nationally. Once we found some stability post-Helene, we worked with the Odditorium to establish a plan for reopening. In the beginning, like everyone, our goal was to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

In the eventful months since you opened, what are some things you’ve learned about what it means to be a part of Asheville’s community of restaurant owners?

Since opening, we’ve discovered that being part of Asheville’s community of restaurant owners means embracing collaboration, creativity and a shared passion for the city’s vibrant culture. The food scene in Asheville is driven by a strong connection to local ingredients, sustainability and community values. This inspires us to innovate and support one another continually.

We view our fellow restaurant owners as allies — whether by sharing advice, participating in local events or rallying around causes that uplift our community. The support we receive locally has highlighted the importance of fostering relationships, staying true to our values and ensuring our space feels welcoming. Asheville has taught us that being part of this community involves contributing to something greater — celebrating the unique and diverse flavors and stories that make this city special.