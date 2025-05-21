HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue

Pardon our dust: we are in the process of upgrading our website — you may encounter occasional glitches. We appreciate your patience.

North Carolina hemp bill promises positive changes for local industry

HIGH HOPES: N.C. Senate Bill 265 proposes regulatory changes for the state’s hemp industry, including mandated permitting and licensing, product testing requirements and setting 21 as the legal age for purchasing hemp goods. Photo by Adobe Stock

State legislation introduced this spring could have a significant impact on Western North Carolina’s hemp scene. Introduced in the N.C. Senate on March 11 S.B. 265 proposes to regulate the sale and distribution of hemp-derived consumable products and limit access to those products to ages 21 and older.

Asheville-based cannabis attorney Rod Kight writes in his Kight on Cannabis legal blog that S.B. 265 focuses on several important areas: defining hemp products in a way that promotes safety while supporting the industry; requiring full-panel, high-performance liquid chromatography testing on products and a 12-month expiration on certificates of analysis; mandating permits and licensing fees among various supply chain categories; setting 21 as the legal age to buy hemp products; and granting authority to N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement to enforce hemp laws and regulations.

Jacob Moses, who works with local hemp product manufacturer Mellow Fellow, believes the regulations around safety, product testing and licensing proposed in the bill would be a boon to the hemp market in WNC and beyond. “We are one of the largest manufacturers in the country and have been fighting for sensible regulation in many states,” he says.

“Many states are banning these products, and others are regulating the industry to death,” he continues. “North Carolina has decided to regulate in a sensible way that will result in a safer standard of products for consumers and allow retailers and manufacturers to thrive in the market. We’re hoping other states will follow North Carolina’s lead and protect the hemp market.”

Likewise, Kight notes in his blog that S.B. 265 could blaze a trail nationally. “North Carolina’s new hemp bill should serve as a model for states currently struggling with how to regulate hemp.”

For a summary of the bill and to track its progress, visit avl.mx/esq. Read the full bill at avl.mx/esp.

NEW HOME FOR THE GREEN ROOM

The Green Room will leave its downtown home at 51 College St. on Friday, May 30, and relocate to a new space at 1104 Hendersonville Road. The business will continue offering delivery via its website and is building an invitation email list for more cannabis-infused cuisine pop-ups, such as the comedy events it’s produced with Slice of Life Comedy, says Green Room owner Kitty Love.

The Green Room, which is also a local arts collective, will offer affordable studio spaces and retail opportunities for locals at its new location, Love adds. “Everything we sell is made, manufactured or grown locally or regionally,” she says.

Learn more about The Green Room at avl.mx/ess.

SKY HIGH TOUR

Local food writer and tour guide Stu Helm will offer a special Sky High Tour aimed at Asheville hospitality workers on Monday, June 16. The three-hour walking tour, says Helm, is “specifically geared toward people who work in the food and beverage industry and might have Monday off.” Participants will visit six downtown hemp and cannabis businesses — three for smoking, three for edibles — and each guest will receive a gift bag filled with snacks, local products and more. The tour runs 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 each, two for $150 or three or more for $65 each.

For more details and to reserve a spot, email Helm at stuhelmavl@ gmail.com.

MEETUP WITH MELLOW FELLOW

Vapor World at 640 Merrimon Ave. will host a free, drop-in event with representatives from the Mellow Fellow hemp product manufacturing and distribution company from noon-5 p.m. Friday, May 30. Attendees can mingle, learn about Mellow Fellow products and access exclusive deals, samples and swag.

For more information, visit avl.mx/esr.

1092 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the over 30 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Gina Smith

View all posts by Gina Smith

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

this is a test alt text from Mark 2/28/25

You may also like

No related categories found.

More Xpress

Follow Xpress

Contact
Advertise
Terms & Privacy
Mountain Xpress © 1995-2024
logo-round-purple

User Login