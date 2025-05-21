North Carolina hemp bill promises positive changes for local industry

Jacob Moses, who works with local hemp product manufacturer Mellow Fellow, believes the regulations around safety, product testing and licensing proposed in the bill would be a boon to the hemp market in WNC and beyond. “We are one of the largest manufacturers in the country and have been fighting for sensible regulation in many states,” he says.

“Many states are banning these products, and others are regulating the industry to death,” he continues. “North Carolina has decided to regulate in a sensible way that will result in a safer standard of products for consumers and allow retailers and manufacturers to thrive in the market. We’re hoping other states will follow North Carolina’s lead and protect the hemp market.”

Likewise, Kight notes in his blog that S.B. 265 could blaze a trail nationally. “North Carolina’s new hemp bill should serve as a model for states currently struggling with how to regulate hemp.”

For a summary of the bill and to track its progress, visit avl.mx/esq. Read the full bill at avl.mx/esp.

NEW HOME FOR THE GREEN ROOM

The Green Room will leave its downtown home at 51 College St. on Friday, May 30, and relocate to a new space at 1104 Hendersonville Road. The business will continue offering delivery via its website and is building an invitation email list for more cannabis-infused cuisine pop-ups, such as the comedy events it’s produced with Slice of Life Comedy, says Green Room owner Kitty Love.