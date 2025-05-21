North Carolina hemp bill promises positive changes for local industry

State legislation introduced this spring could have a significant impact on Western North Carolina’s hemp scene. Introduced in the N.C. Senate on March 11 S.B. 265 proposes to regulate the sale and distribution of hemp-derived consumable products and limit access to those products to ages 21 and older.
Asheville-based cannabis attorney Rod Kight writes in his Kight on Cannabis legal blog that S.B. 265 focuses on several important areas: defining hemp products in a way that promotes safety while supporting the industry; requiring full-panel, high-performance liquid chromatography testing on products and a 12-month expiration on certificates of analysis; mandating permits and licensing fees among various supply chain categories; setting 21 as the legal age to buy hemp products; and granting authority to N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement to enforce hemp laws and regulations.
Jacob Moses, who works with local hemp product manufacturer Mellow Fellow, believes the regulations around safety, product testing and licensing proposed in the bill would be a boon to the hemp market in WNC and beyond. “We are one of the largest manufacturers in the country and have been fighting for sensible regulation in many states,” he says.
“Many states are banning these products, and others are regulating the industry to death,” he continues. “North Carolina has decided to regulate in a sensible way that will result in a safer standard of products for consumers and allow retailers and manufacturers to thrive in the market. We’re hoping other states will follow North Carolina’s lead and protect the hemp market.”
Likewise, Kight notes in his blog that S.B. 265 could blaze a trail nationally. “North Carolina’s new hemp bill should serve as a model for states currently struggling with how to regulate hemp.”
For a summary of the bill and to track its progress, visit avl.mx/esq. Read the full bill at avl.mx/esp.
NEW HOME FOR THE GREEN ROOM
The Green Room will leave its downtown home at 51 College St. on Friday, May 30, and relocate to a new space at 1104 Hendersonville Road. The business will continue offering delivery via its website and is building an invitation email list for more cannabis-infused cuisine pop-ups, such as the comedy events it’s produced with Slice of Life Comedy, says Green Room owner Kitty Love.
The Green Room, which is also a local arts collective, will offer affordable studio spaces and retail opportunities for locals at its new location, Love adds. “Everything we sell is made, manufactured or grown locally or regionally,” she says.
Learn more about The Green Room at avl.mx/ess.
SKY HIGH TOUR
Local food writer and tour guide Stu Helm will offer a special Sky High Tour aimed at Asheville hospitality workers on Monday, June 16. The three-hour walking tour, says Helm, is “specifically geared toward people who work in the food and beverage industry and might have Monday off.” Participants will visit six downtown hemp and cannabis businesses — three for smoking, three for edibles — and each guest will receive a gift bag filled with snacks, local products and more. The tour runs 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 each, two for $150 or three or more for $65 each.
For more details and to reserve a spot, email Helm at stuhelmavl@ gmail.com.
MEETUP WITH MELLOW FELLOW
Vapor World at 640 Merrimon Ave. will host a free, drop-in event with representatives from the Mellow Fellow hemp product manufacturing and distribution company from noon-5 p.m. Friday, May 30. Attendees can mingle, learn about Mellow Fellow products and access exclusive deals, samples and swag.
For more information, visit avl.mx/esr.