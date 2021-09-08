Sidewalk Strummers: Local buskers discuss their future in Asheville

Volume
28
/ Issue
6
September 8, 2021

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Cindy Kunst
For decades, buskers have performed on the sidewalks of downtown Asheville. But for many current street performers, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continued development, rising crime rates and the city’s impending noise ordinance all spell trouble for Asheville’s busking community.

arts

food

news

  • Buncombe awards $9.3M in pandemic recovery grants

    -by Daniel Walton
    The largest single grant of $4 million will support broadband infrastructure expansion in unserved areas of the county. Brownie Newman, chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, said that…