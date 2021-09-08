Sidewalk Strummers: Local buskers discuss their future in Asheville
Volume
28/ Issue
6
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Cindy Kunst
For decades, buskers have performed on the sidewalks of downtown Asheville. But for many current street performers, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continued development, rising crime rates and the city’s impending noise ordinance all spell trouble for Asheville’s busking community.
arts
Around Town: Paved Paradise music pop-up stops at Archetype BrewingPaved Paradise music pop-up stops at Archetype Brewing. Plus, blu29 showcases underrepresented artists, North Carolina honors Rafael Guastavino, and the Blue Ridge Orchestra marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
food
What’s new in food: Benne on Eagle welcomes new chefBenne on Eagle hires a new chef, We Give a Share welcomes an executive director, the Getaway fries fish on the river and more local food news.
news
Buncombe awards $9.3M in pandemic recovery grantsThe largest single grant of $4 million will support broadband infrastructure expansion in unserved areas of the county. Brownie Newman, chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, said that…