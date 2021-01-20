Battle Lines: Warring views on ethics, economics of military manufacturing
Volume
27/ Issue
25
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Pratt & Whitney
Ethics and economic development have been thrown into conflict by opponents of Buncombe County's $27 million incentive to aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney — a division of weapons supplier Raytheon Technologies. On the cover: A technician works on a jet turbine at one of Pratt & Whitney's facilities.
arts
Asheville Fringe Arts Festival embraces digital formatThe festival’s 19th edition features shows designed for online presentation, plus a few socially distanced outdoor events.
food
Asheville Restaurant Week returnsWith an emphasis on takeout specials, the ninth annual event runs Jan. 19-25.
news
Campbell discusses next steps on Asheville street renaming, police budgetAs Asheville takes steps to reckon with its long history of systemic racism and economic inequity, local business owners are wondering what impacts the city’s ambitious initiatives will have on…
Council likely to adopt new rules, definitions for Civil Service BoardCurrently, the body reviews promotional criteria for Asheville police and fire staff and hears certain employee grievances. If adopted, the rules would outline a two-part test to determine if a…