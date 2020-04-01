Brave Face: Locals adapt to COVID-19 realities

Volume
26
/ Issue
36
April 1, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Cindy Kunst
Local residents such as designer Stina Andersen are among those who are adapting to the COVID-19 crisis — in her case, shifting focus to making cloth-based masks. Her story is also part of this month’s special focus on sustainability, which manifests in many different forms throughout WNC.

arts

food

news

  • State stay-at-home order to last until April 29

    -by Daniel Walton
    At a March 27 press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stay-at-home order, effective throughout North Carolina at 5 p.m. Monday, March 30, that will stay in effect until Wednesday,…

  • Asheville mayor gets emergency powers

    -by Virginia Daffron
    With nine people present in the echoing City Hall chamber, Council members on March 24 unanimously approved a consent agenda that granted Mayor Esther Manheimer broad emergency powers. 

  • New county fund to support individuals, businesses during COVID-19

    -by Daniel Walton
    For individuals who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, the fund could pay for “life-essential needs” such as utilities and mortgages. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees could receive…