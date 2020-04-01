Brave Face: Locals adapt to COVID-19 realities
Volume
26/ Issue
36
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Cindy Kunst
Local residents such as designer Stina Andersen are among those who are adapting to the COVID-19 crisis — in her case, shifting focus to making cloth-based masks. Her story is also part of this month’s special focus on sustainability, which manifests in many different forms throughout WNC.
arts
IamAVL amps up its live streaming services to aid local musiciansIn addition to the online concerts produced by IamAVL, and its “Echo Sessions” series, which is broadcast on UNCTV and at PBS.org, the web-based music platform also provides streaming service…
Smart Bets: Haywood Street FrescoThe Haywood Street Congregation's collaborative project is viewable online, complete with plentiful background information on its creation.
food
J Bread owner Jay Seibert has a passion for sourdough ryeThe Burnsville resident turned back-of-house restaurant experience and a love of bread-making into an artisan baking business.
Esther Joseph closes Calypso restaurant to focus on feeding body and soul"I want to create a truly sacred space where I can provide people with what they need to nourish themselves in body and soul, find transformation and shift their lives…
news
State stay-at-home order to last until April 29At a March 27 press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stay-at-home order, effective throughout North Carolina at 5 p.m. Monday, March 30, that will stay in effect until Wednesday,…
Asheville mayor gets emergency powersWith nine people present in the echoing City Hall chamber, Council members on March 24 unanimously approved a consent agenda that granted Mayor Esther Manheimer broad emergency powers.
New county fund to support individuals, businesses during COVID-19For individuals who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, the fund could pay for “life-essential needs” such as utilities and mortgages. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees could receive…