Bricks and Mortar: St. James AME Church needs restoration

Volume
27
/ Issue
9
September 30, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Cindy Kunst
The St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church boasts a rich history in Asheville. Its 90-year-old building, however, is in dire need of repair — and church leaders hope Asheville comes through for this community resource. On the cover: the Rev. Brent La Prince Edwards at St. James

