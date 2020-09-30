Bricks and Mortar: St. James AME Church needs restoration
Volume
27/ Issue
9
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Cindy Kunst
The St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church boasts a rich history in Asheville. Its 90-year-old building, however, is in dire need of repair — and church leaders hope Asheville comes through for this community resource. On the cover: the Rev. Brent La Prince Edwards at St. James
arts
Asheville City Council, Buncombe County board candidates weigh in on arts policyEleven of the 13 local candidates on the Nov. 3 general election ballot completed the Asheville Area Arts Council's latest survey.
A&E roundup: Appalachian Barn Alliance perseveres with annual fundraiser“A Pastoral Palette Resized: Rural Spaces for the Soul” opens Oct. 4, Urban Combat Wrestling turns one and other area arts news.
food
What’s new, part 3: Soon-to-open and recently updated restaurants in WNCAvenue M relaunches after a total refresh with a new chef; Griff's Kitchen & Bar brings globally influenced contemporary American cuisine to Sand Hill Road and Baked Pie Co. owner…
news
Council adopts $770,000 cut to APD budgetAsheville City Council members voted 5-2 to adopt a budget amendment that will cut APD funding by $770,000, a roughly 2.5% drop from the $30.1 million allocation originally proposed by…
Council expresses support for five-month hotel moratorium extensionMembers expressed unanimous support for extending the city’s hotel moratorium — previously set to expire later in September — an additional five months, giving Council and city staff more time…
opinion
Support local election coverageWith the contest for Asheville City Council taking place for the first time alongside a presidential election, the risk of local issues getting lost in the shuffle has grown. Add…