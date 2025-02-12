Fast Break: How Henry Logan beat the odds — on and off the court

Volume
31
/ Issue
28
February 12, 2025

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Western Carolina University
Henry Logan made history when he joined the Western Carolina basketball team in 1964. Never before had a Black man played varsity basketball for a predominantly white college in the Carolinas. But after a successful college career, Logan’s life took a dark turn before he finally found a way to beat his demons. A new book explores Logan’s life and legacy.

arts

food

news