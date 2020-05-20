Feeding the need: Demand soars as food donations drop

Volume
26
/ Issue
43
May 20, 2020

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Drew Sencabaugh
Yvette Singleton of the Asheville Buncombe Institute of Parity Achievement packed fresh food into boxes at a recent Community Engagement Market outside Isaac Dickson Elementary. The supplies went to families experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19.

  • Mail delivery during a pandemic

    -by Brooke Randle
    “People are so friendly right now, it’s unbelievable,” says Tim Orson, local mail carrier. Along with expressing their gratitude for his services, Orson says residents have offered him hand sanitizer.…

  • From AVL Watchdog: $5M TDA relief bill for small businesses helps hotels too

    -by Mark Barrett
    Coronavirus relief is just the latest topic in an ongoing debate over whether the Tourism Development Authority, with its mission to bring ever more overnight guests to Buncombe County, is…

  • Asheville prepares austere 2021 budget

    -by Daniel Walton
    Debra Campbell, Asheville’s city manager, said she was recommending no new spending for projects that Council had previously explored, such as renewable energy on city buildings. All departments have also…