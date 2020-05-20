Feeding the need: Demand soars as food donations drop
Volume
26/ Issue
43
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Drew Sencabaugh
Yvette Singleton of the Asheville Buncombe Institute of Parity Achievement packed fresh food into boxes at a recent Community Engagement Market outside Isaac Dickson Elementary. The supplies went to families experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19.
arts
Local arts nonprofits continue toward their missions amid COVID-19 challengesLeaders from the Asheville Area Arts Council, LEAF Global Arts and Open Hearts Art Center discuss their ongoing struggles to continue providing community services.
food
Carolina Beer Guy: AVL Beer Week goes virtualA range of online events are planned May 22-31 in lieu of in-person gatherings.
news
Mail delivery during a pandemic“People are so friendly right now, it’s unbelievable,” says Tim Orson, local mail carrier. Along with expressing their gratitude for his services, Orson says residents have offered him hand sanitizer.…
From AVL Watchdog: $5M TDA relief bill for small businesses helps hotels tooCoronavirus relief is just the latest topic in an ongoing debate over whether the Tourism Development Authority, with its mission to bring ever more overnight guests to Buncombe County, is…
Asheville prepares austere 2021 budgetDebra Campbell, Asheville’s city manager, said she was recommending no new spending for projects that Council had previously explored, such as renewable energy on city buildings. All departments have also…