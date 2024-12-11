Finding the Light Within: Churches help rebuild communities and restore faith
Volume
31/ Issue
19
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Caleb Johnson
For some religious residents in Western North Carolina, Tropical Storm Helene not only left behind a trail of wreckage but also raised questions tied to their faith. Religious leaders say that such reactions are normal during a period of crisis. Furthermore, they note, many congregants have leaned into their faith more than ever amid ongoing recovery efforts. On this week’s cover is Senior Pastor Jeff Dowdy of the First Baptist Church Swannanoa.
arts
Smart Bets: Come Hell or High Water Studio TourMore than 75 WNC artists will have work for sale online and in person during the event, Dec. 14-15.
Theater review: All is Calm at NC Stage CompanyWhat truly makes this play special is the backing chorus of nine men, who spiritedly sing a capella military favorites while the realities of war dawn on these idealistic young…
food
What’s new in food: WNC Tip it ForwardThe collaborative initiative from Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, ArtsAVL and GBX Group aims to address immediate and long-term recovery for local food-service and creative sector workers. Also this week, Fish…
news
Smart Bets: Merry Main StreetBurnsville's annual holiday celebration happens Dec. 13.
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners makes history with new chair and memberBuncombe County board sees a woman chair and a Black woman commissioner for the first time.
opinion
Letter: Profoundly disappointed in General Assembly"Though they claimed the bill was a 'disaster relief bill,' only 11 pages out of 131 had anything to do with helping WNC."
Letter: Help derail cynical power grab of a bill"It is a 131-page mashup of a bill, cynically named, 'Disaster Relief.' I can only guess the disaster referred to was their shellacking by North Carolina voters!"