Finding the Light Within: Churches help rebuild communities and restore faith

December 11, 2024

For some religious residents in Western North Carolina, Tropical Storm Helene not only left behind a trail of wreckage but also raised questions tied to their faith. Religious leaders say that such reactions are normal during a period of crisis. Furthermore, they note, many congregants have leaned into their faith more than ever amid ongoing recovery efforts. On this week’s cover is Senior Pastor Jeff Dowdy of the First Baptist Church Swannanoa.

  • What’s new in food: WNC Tip it Forward

    -by Brook Bolen
    The collaborative initiative from Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, ArtsAVL and GBX Group aims to address immediate and long-term recovery for local food-service and creative sector workers. Also this week, Fish…

