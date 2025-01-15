Freestyle: 23 Skidoo launches rhyme-writing series for kids
Volume
31/ Issue
24
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Courtesy of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
With his new youth rhyme-writ- ing program, Imaginarium: Flip the Script!, Asheville-based, Grammy Award-winning children’s hip-hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo will use classic rite-of-passage elements as a framework for both learning and healing. Playfulness, silliness and, of course, music, are all part of the process.
arts
food
news
