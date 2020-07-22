Get your goat: Farms innovate fresh model for COVID-19 agritourism
Volume
26/ Issue
52
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Zachariah Russell
Local farmers who depend on agritourism — such as farm tours and U-pick adventures — to help support their operations have been some of the hardest hit in the pandemic. But Mount Gilead Farm and other resilient small farms in WNC are looking for ways to bounce back.
arts
Smart Bets: Academy for the Arts’ Summer Concert SeriesThe weekly series concludes July 26 with a program spotlighting work by African American composer Adolphus Hailstork.
Valerie Smith-Jackson amplifies people of color and allies on ‘Enchanting Asheville’ podcastThe weekly podcast features Valerie "Priestess Supervixen" Smith-Jackson discussing the lives of local people of color and those who love them.
Smart Bets: Anything That FloatsRiverLink's annual event pivots to a semi-virtual event for 2020.
food
Restaurants institute operation standards to ensure safety of guests and staff"Restaurant people are resilient, determined and creative," says Anthony Coggiola, owner of The Cantina at Historic Biltmore Village. "I believe we can do this.”
Carolina Beer Guy: Local breweries enact strict protocols to protect employees from COVID-19Wicked Weed Brewing responds to positive COVID-19 tests for employees at the Funkatorium and brewpub. Meanwhile, other local breweries screen workers daily and feel that the virus will inevitably strike…
The BLOCK Off Biltmore has closed, but its free CommUNITY Meals initiative continuesAlthough The Block is closed for business, owner Cam MacQueen intends to keep the CommUNITY Meals initiative going.
news
Local domestic, sexual violence rise during pandemicFor many, Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order was a protective measure to keep the community safe from COVID-19. But for others, home isn’t safe: If someone is trapped in close…
Council grapples with systemic racism in pair of votesAsheville City Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting reparations for Asheville's Black community at its July 14 meeting. Members also moved to table a $83,000 contract with risk-management firm Hillard…
opinion
Local money matters: A look inside Xpress’ booksAs local advertisers cope with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, we’re projecting a $700,000 revenue decrease this year, compared with last year. In response, we’ve been developing new sources of…