Get your goat: Farms innovate fresh model for COVID-19 agritourism

Volume
26
/ Issue
52
July 22, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Zachariah Russell
Local farmers who depend on agritourism — such as farm tours and U-pick adventures — to help support their operations have been some of the hardest hit in the pandemic. But Mount Gilead Farm and other resilient small farms in WNC are looking for ways to bounce back.

arts

food

news

  • Local domestic, sexual violence rise during pandemic

    -by Molly Horak
    For many, Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order was a protective measure to keep the community safe from COVID-19. But for others, home isn’t safe: If someone is trapped in close…

  • Council grapples with systemic racism in pair of votes

    -by Molly Horak
    Asheville City Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting reparations for Asheville's Black community at its July 14 meeting. Members also moved to table a $83,000 contract with risk-management firm Hillard…

opinion

  • Local money matters: A look inside Xpress’ books

    -by Jeff Fobes
    As local advertisers cope with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, we’re projecting a $700,000 revenue decrease this year, compared with last year. In response, we’ve been developing new sources of…