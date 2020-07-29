Good Faith: Religious leaders take on racism
Volume
26/ Issue
53
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Getty Images
The Rev. Eric Gash, pastor of Speak Life Community Church in Hendersonville, is among a number of local religious leaders — both Black and white — who have been galvanized by the May killing of George Floyd to facilitate dialogue about racial issues and use the pulpit to call for racial justice.
arts
Ron Rash releases his latest collection of storiesVengeance, justice, loss and addiction are all explored in Ron Rash's latest collection, "In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on 'Serena,'" which hits bookstores Tuesday, Aug. 4.
news
Buncombe commissioners split on sheriff’s fundingDemocrats Amanda Edwards and Al Whitesides joined the board’s three Republicans in a 5-2 vote approving a proposal to hire three new detectives, which would match a $375,000 federal grant…