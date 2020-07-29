Good Faith: Religious leaders take on racism

Volume
26
/ Issue
53
July 29, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Getty Images
The Rev. Eric Gash, pastor of Speak Life Community Church in Hendersonville, is among a number of local religious leaders — both Black and white — who have been galvanized by the May killing of George Floyd to facilitate dialogue about racial issues and use the pulpit to call for racial justice.

arts

  • Ron Rash releases his latest collection of stories

    -by Thomas Calder
    Vengeance, justice, loss and addiction are all explored in Ron Rash's latest collection, "In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on 'Serena,'" which hits bookstores Tuesday, Aug. 4.

news

  • Buncombe commissioners split on sheriff’s funding

    -by Daniel Walton
    Democrats Amanda Edwards and Al Whitesides joined the board’s three Republicans in a 5-2 vote approving a proposal to hire three new detectives, which would match a $375,000 federal grant…