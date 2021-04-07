Hikers’ Heaven: Landowners, conservation orgs expand Hickory Nut Gorge trails
Volume
27/ Issue
36
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Conserving Carolina
The 2.5-mile Youngs Mountain trail, set to open in late April, is the most recent addition to a growing trail network in the Hickory Nut Gorge, an area of rugged terrain that lies just beyond Buncombe County’s southeastern border. Trail builders, from left, Devon Hathaway, Cathy Cooper and Jason Austin pause to take in a view that includes Lake Lure.
arts
Webinar series encourages collaboration through craftThe Center for Craft’s webinar series with UNCA views vital topics through the lens of craft.
news
Team-building, trust at core of Asheville City Council retreatAs the sometimes contentious discussions unfolded, members grappled with ambitious priorities for the upcoming year, and, perhaps more importantly, what their working relationships would look like for the next 18…