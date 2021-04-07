Hikers’ Heaven: Landowners, conservation orgs expand Hickory Nut Gorge trails

Volume
27
/ Issue
36
April 7, 2021

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Conserving Carolina
The 2.5-mile Youngs Mountain trail, set to open in late April, is the most recent addition to a growing trail network in the Hickory Nut Gorge, an area of rugged terrain that lies just beyond Buncombe County’s southeastern border. Trail builders, from left, Devon Hathaway, Cathy Cooper and Jason Austin pause to take in a view that includes Lake Lure.

arts

news