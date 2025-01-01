Humor Issue 2024
Volume
31/ Issue
22
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Brent Brown
For years, Asheville’s prepper community has thrived in the shadows, fortified by a shared commitment to self-sufficiency and an unwavering belief that society would collapse under the weight of its own hubris. In the immediate aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, these community members thrived. But this same group eventually discovered that the satisfaction of being prepared for a disaster comes with its own expiration date
arts
Smart Bets: Mark Farina at The MuleThe dance music pioneer spins his signature blend of house music and mushroom jazz at The Mule on Jan. 4 as a fundraiser for ArtsAVL's Emergency Relief Fund for artists.
Smart Bets: Asheville Locals ShowcaseFour area bands will take the stage during the Jan. 3 event at The Orange Peel
food
What’s new in food: Posana plans South Asheville expansionThe spacious new Biltmore Park location will focus on neighborhood hospitality. Also in this week's food news: Flour grows its presence in the S&W Market, local bartender takeovers raise funds…
living
Smart Bets: Serenity Sound BathThe full-body sound and vibrational experience takes place Jan. 5.
news
Buncombe Democrats elect final county commissionerIn the crowded, fluorescent-lit basement of the Buncombe County Democratic Party headquarters in Oakley on Dec. 18, Democrats conducted the final election of 2024.
Parking standards curtail housing, advocates tell county commissionersHousing advocates urged the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to eliminate parking requirements to make housing easier and cheaper to build. They noted that affordable housing is a critical need…