Humor Issue 2024

Volume
31
/ Issue
22
January 1, 2025

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Brent Brown
For years, Asheville’s prepper community has thrived in the shadows, fortified by a shared commitment to self-sufficiency and an unwavering belief that society would collapse under the weight of its own hubris. In the immediate aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, these community members thrived. But this same group eventually discovered that the satisfaction of being prepared for a disaster comes with its own expiration date

