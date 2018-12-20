In the Sprit Issue: Everybody’s welcome at God’s Diner
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Illustration by Patrick Brooks, courtesy of Warren Publishing
Offering an inclusive message relevant both to our times and the holiday season, first-time author Rebecca Lile of Waynesville debuts her children’s book, God’s Diner.
arts
Billy Zanski leads a year-end sound healing session at OM SanctuaryThe Skinny Beats Sound Shop owner discusses his approach to sonic therapy.
Smart Bets: A Family AffairAsheville notables and special guest Marcus King pay tribute to Sly & The Family Stone on Dec. 22 at Asheville Music Hall.
Smart Bets: Truth & Salvage Co.The former Asheville-based roots rockers reunite for a Dec. 22 show at The Grey Eagle.
Hex parties create safe spaces and fund threatened nonprofitsIn creating a safe space, “we want the queer community to feel at home there, as well as the Latinx community, people of color, older people," says one of Hex's…
Smart Bets: Mischief ManagedAsheville's premier “nerdlesque” troupe performs a night of Christmas-themed burlesque on Dec. 22 at The Crow & Quill.
Theater review: ‘The Twelve Dates of Christmas’ by N.C. Stage CompanyEvery time she has a date, she turns it into humor. Her way of dealing with love’s disappointments makes hope and a happy ending possible.
Smart Bets: The Reel SistersThe Asheville/Atlanta duo brings its Celtic Christmas show to Isis Music Hall on Dec. 20.
food
Asheville’s independent restaurants donate millions of dollars annually to local charitiesData recently collected by the Asheville Independent Restaurants organization shows that WNC eateries contribute enormous amounts of money and time to the local community. But given the hospitality sector's notoriously…
Asheville mindfulness practitioners discuss eating with intentionMealtimes can offer the ideal setting for establishing or expanding a mindfulness practice.
Small bites: Bounty of BethlehemBounty of Bethlehem continues its quest to provide a Christmas meal for residents in need. Also: O’Hole-y Night returns to Hole Doughnuts, Lookout Brewing Co. hosts Christmas Eve by Candlelight,…
movies
Screen scene: Local film newsA wealth of Christmas films will be shown this week at area breweries, libraries, movie theaters and event spaces.
news
No new hotels emerge from Council meetingA 170-room proposal on Fairview Road was voted down 6-1, with only Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler dissenting, while a public hearing on a 56-room project on Biltmore Avenue was continued…