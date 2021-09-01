Journey to Freedom: Harriet Tubman honored by local sculptor
Volume
28/ Issue
5
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Augie LaTorre
Women, especially those of color, are rarely memorialized as stat-ues. But in September, a traveling monument of abolitionist Harriet Tubman and a young girl is coming to Sylva. It’s the work of Cashiers-based sculptor Wesley Wofford, who says figurative sculpture needs to be more diverse.
arts
Around town: Goombay Festival celebrates 40 yearsThe Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Asheville. Plus, the N.C. Apple Festival returns for its 75th year, Weaverville gets ready to open a new community center and…
food
What’s new in food: Buxton Hall BBQ fires back up the smokeOver the last 18 months, Buxton Hall BBQ has undergone a literal trial by fire(s) before reopening to indoor diners Aug. 19 with a new look and expanded menu. The…
news
Tourism recovery grant recipients reflect one year laterOf recipients of grants from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority's Tourism Jobs Recovery Fund who responded to a recent survey, 97% were open as of June 30. Nine respondents…
Council approves hotel expansion in 4-3 voteThe approval allows the existing Four Points by Sheraton hotel to more than quintuple its current size with a mix of uses including apartments, condominiums, extended stay hotel rooms, parking…