March 17, 2021

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Rockbrook Camp, Brevard
Welcome to Part 2 of this year’s Kids Issue. We challenged local K-12 students with the theme of “My Great Idea,” and this week brings more of their colorful and inventive submissions. Also check out our extensive guide to local summer camps. On the cover: Rockbrook camper Sophia makes a splash.

