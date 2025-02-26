Music from the Mud: Artists record benefit album in Old Marshall Jail

Volume
31
/ Issue
30
February 26, 2025

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Caleb Johnson and Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

John DuPre
Local musicans across mulitple genres recently recorded songs in the Old Marshall Jail’s stairwell. Net proceeds from The Resonance Sessions’ triple-vinyl and digital editions will benefit artists impacted by Tropical Storm Helene. Featured on this week’s cover, from left, Doug Carr, Becca Nicholson, Alyse Baca and Dulci Ellenberger.

