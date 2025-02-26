Music from the Mud: Artists record benefit album in Old Marshall Jail
Local musicans across mulitple genres recently recorded songs in the Old Marshall Jail’s stairwell. Net proceeds from The Resonance Sessions’ triple-vinyl and digital editions will benefit artists impacted by Tropical Storm Helene. Featured on this week’s cover, from left, Doug Carr, Becca Nicholson, Alyse Baca and Dulci Ellenberger.
arts
Smart Bets: Big World, Small Delights with Ross GayThe poet and essayist will offer a reading, discussion and Q&A to benefit the Asheville City Schools Foundation on Feb. 27.
food
What’s new in food: La Bodega’s new life, wine education, Mardi Gras dinners and morePlus a chili cook-off and bake sale fundraiser, a singles meetup for veggie lovers and a new food pantry for Mills River.
A Year in Beer: Lounge vibes and shellfish stout at Oyster House BrewingOpened in 2009, the brewery started with a Lobster Trap employee's dream to make the perfect oyster stout.
Main Dish: Colombian flavors at Juancho’s FondaJeison Bosch's completely gluten-free menu features bandeja paisa, seafood cazuela and other favorite Colombian dishes.
news
Buncombe County lobbies legislature for financial flexibilityAfter a meeting with lawmakers in Raleigh on Feb. 5, an idea emerged that could give local officials more flexibility in how some sales tax revenue is spent.
Commissioners say they are running out of patience with FCC over service complaintsAfter six weeks in service, data shows that while FCC's performance has improved, issues remain.
Asheville City Council maps recovery around fiscal constraintsAsheville City Council had its annual retreat to focus on a post-Tropical Storm Helene recovery plan. As Council members plotted a course, staff laid out a bleak fiscal landscape the…
City Manager Debra Campbell announces retirementAsheville City Manager Debra Campbell formally announced her retirement to Mayor Esther Manheimer and City Council members in a Feb. 12 letter.
From CPP: Repaired. Replaced. Reopened. Hit hard by Helene, this is what paved the way for these NC roads to come back.Tropical Storm Helene’s devastation included more than 600 roads and 800 bridges primarily in the western part of the state. The latest data from the N.C. Department of Transportation shows…