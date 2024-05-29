New directions of DuPont Forest

DuPont State Recreational Forest attracted more than a million visitors in 2023, something nobody expected when the site in Henderson and Transylvania counties opened nearly 30 years ago. To keep up with the growth, forest officials are about to enact some major changes, including closing little-used trails, improving existing ones and making some pathways and roads off-limits to mountain bikes or horses.

