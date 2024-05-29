New directions of DuPont Forest
Volume
30/ Issue
44
DuPont State Recreational Forest attracted more than a million visitors in 2023, something nobody expected when the site in Henderson and Transylvania counties opened nearly 30 years ago. To keep up with the growth, forest officials are about to enact some major changes, including closing little-used trails, improving existing ones and making some pathways and roads off-limits to mountain bikes or horses.
arts
Around town: Connect Beyond Festival celebrates art that inspiresConnect Beyond Fest returns, Montford Park Players stage Richard II, Vance Birthplace hosts Juneteenth play and more!
food
What’s New in Food: Luminosa opens in Flat Iron HotelLemon pizza and rye pasta are on the menu at the recently opened Luminosa restaurant. Also in this week's local food news, 10th Muse Comfort Food reopens, Vowl cocktail bar…
Chai Pani moves and supersizesAfter 14 years downtown, the award-winning Indian street food restaurant has moved to a much larger South Slope building and has expanded its menu to match the space.
news
County manager recommends tax hike to balance 2024-25 budgetCounty manager Avril Pinder’s proposed $441.9 million general fund budget, which still has to go through a public hearing and final vote next month, includes a 2.55 cent property tax…
Buncombe child care providers face financial crisis when state grants evaporate in JuneBuncombe currently has 95 child care facilities serving children up to age five, and advocates worry some will close or reduce services when the grants run out.