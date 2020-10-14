Now Showing: Local movie theaters reopen
It’s the moment many movie fans have been waiting for — Phase 3, when North Carolina theaters were allowed to reopen (with COVID-19 precautions in place). How is it playing out in Asheville-area theaters? It’s a cinematic dilemma. On the cover: Grail Moviehouse owners Davida Horwitz and Steve White
Virginia and the Slims, Young Mister release new albumsThe jump blues/swing band plays the Asheville Guitar Bar patio on Oct. 23 while Steven Fiore's solo project hunkers down in Tryon.
A&E Roundup: Buncombe libraries open at 50% capacityIndoor library services return, the Asheville Art Museum launches a fund drive and more area arts news.
Carolina Beer Guy: Celebrate Oktoberfest at homeSeasonal celebrations have largely been curbed, but plentiful German-style beers and imports are available throughout the local market.
Two new specialty chicken restaurants are ready to hatchOctober will see the second coming of King Daddy's plus a new rotisserie chicken concept from Chai Pani Restaurant Group.
Cooking series combines family recipes, voting memories and election adviceAn online cooking series from AARP North Carolina and Asheville Buncombe Institute of Parity Achievement brings together three generations of women to promote safe voting options and share family recipes.
Enka barn raises questions about Buncombe special interest fundingThe Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Oct. 6 to award $15,000 toward the construction of an agricultural education facility at Enka High School. But as Chair Brownie…
VoteAVL strives to make voting information more relevant and accessible"VoteAVL is an Asheville-focused campaign that seeks to inspire and inform groups that have faced barriers to voting."