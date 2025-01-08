Asheville Quits is a Nicotine Anonymous (NicA) program adapted from the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. Designed to be worked in order, one of the steps is to accept a higher power. While NicA literature refers to God as the higher power, members can rely on anything that’s bigger than the individual — including the group itself. In fact, many Asheville Quits members point to that community as their motivation for staying “smober,” or sober from smoking