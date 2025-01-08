Quitters Club: 12-step group nurtures nicotine ‘sobriety’
Volume
31/ Issue
23
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Adobe Stock
Asheville Quits is a Nicotine Anonymous (NicA) program adapted from the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. Designed to be worked in order, one of the steps is to accept a higher power. While NicA literature refers to God as the higher power, members can rely on anything that’s bigger than the individual — including the group itself. In fact, many Asheville Quits members point to that community as their motivation for staying “smober,” or sober from smoking
arts
Smart Bets: NewSong Music CompetitionEight finalists from around the world will compete live at Citizen Vinyl on Jan. 11.
Smart Bets: Kid Hop Hooray!DJ Oso Rey will spin family-friendly tunes for the Jan. 11 kid-focused dance party at The Orange Peel.
food
What’s new in food: Joey’s Bagels opens first Asheville locationThe Merrimon Avenue shop is the third retail location for the business, which started in Hendersonville. Also in this week's food news: a one-night-only celebration at Golden Hour, restaurant reopenings,…
news
Who will run the BID? City Council to hold public hearing Jan.14The Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, and consider a contract to launch the services in the BID, which received final approval…
By executive order, NC expedites up to 1,000 temporary housing units in WNCThe executive order, one of five issued Thursday, is Stein's first official act as governor after being sworn in on Jan. 1.