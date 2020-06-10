The Art of Protest: Businesses express solidarity through murals

Volume
26
/ Issue
46
June 10, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Virginia Daffron
Downtown business owners took precautions last week to board up their windows after many were shattered following June 1 protests. Almost immediately, local artists saw possibilities — resulting in more than 20 memorial murals and messages of solidarity.

arts

news