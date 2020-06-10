The Art of Protest: Businesses express solidarity through murals
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Virginia Daffron
Downtown business owners took precautions last week to board up their windows after many were shattered following June 1 protests. Almost immediately, local artists saw possibilities — resulting in more than 20 memorial murals and messages of solidarity.
Local artists paint downtown storefronts to show support for protestsGus Cutty, Kathryn Crawford, Ian Wilkinson and Dustin Spagnola have teamed with downtown businesses owners on the provocative art project.
Religious leaders, public officials come together on Church Street“We stand in prayer and solidarity against all forms of lawlessness and violence, whether it's the lawlessness and violence of rioters and looters or the police officers who engage in…
Buncombe to pull back spending in 2021 budgetThe proposed general fund budget of nearly $335.65 million marks a 1.1% decrease from the current fiscal year’s $339.46 million total. To support those expenditures, the county would use more…