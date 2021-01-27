The doctor is in (your phone)

Volume
27
/ Issue
26
January 27, 2021

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Getty Images
Both locally and across the county, telehealth has become the new normal, as patients ditch waiting rooms en masse, opting to talk to their providers from the privacy and comfort of their home. But how well is it working in Western North Carolina?

food

news

  • Buncombe preps new systems for vaccine rollout

    -by Daniel Walton
    COVID-19 vaccination initiatives announced by the county include a drive-thru site for second doses at A. C. Reynolds High School and a waitlist for first-dose vaccination appointments. The waitlist will…