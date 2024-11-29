Amid retirement, community health remains top of mind for former MAHEC member

by Chasity Leake

When Tropical Storm Helene tore through Asheville, leaving devastation in its wake, Jaquelyn Hallum sprang into action. Equipped with her Girl Scout-inspired motto, “Always be prepared,” she transformed her car into a lifeline, delivering water and supplies to the hardest-hit areas, including public housing communities.

Her independent efforts filled critical gaps before organizations fully mobilized. Later, she collaborated with local churches, the City of Asheville and Asheville Parks & Recreation to expand relief efforts, ensuring families had access to essentials during the chaotic days post-storm.

Though Hallum retired from her role as director of Health Careers and Diversity Education at Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) in 2021, her dedication to service has not wavered. This year, the MAHEC Medical Mentoring Program, which Hallum founded, celebrated its 20th anniversary. The program has opened doors for countless students from communities of color, helping them envision and pursue careers in health care. Hallum was also selected as the keynote speaker for the 25th MAHEC Health Careers Conference, which was canceled due to Tropical Storm Helene.

Her recent storm relief efforts and her enduring dedication to equity and education exemplify how a lifetime of service can evolve. Hallum recently sat down with Xpress to discuss her past and current work within the community.

Xpress: Helene brought unprecedented challenges to the Asheville area. What inspired you to take such a hands-on approach to relief efforts?

Hallum: Being prepared has always been a part of who I am — it’s something I learned as a Girl Scout. When the hurricane hit, I saw families in communities of color struggling without water or basic supplies, and I knew I couldn’t wait for others to step in. At first, it was just me loading my car and going directly to those in need. Later, working with churches and community organizations allowed us to reach even more people, but those early days were about showing up and doing what I could.

How have your previous experiences at MAHEC influenced your approach to post-Helene relief?

My time at MAHEC taught me how to build strong networks and think strategically about meeting people’s needs. Whether coordinating the MAHEC Medical Mentoring Program or delivering relief supplies, the principles are the same: Listen to what the community needs and find ways to meet those needs efficiently. I also learned to stay calm under pressure and work collaboratively — critical skills during the storm. It reminded me that everything I’ve done in my career has prepared me for moments like this.

You’ve spoken before about the lessons you learned from your family. How did those lessons shape your response to the storm?

My family always emphasized showing up for people. My sister, who raised me after we lost our parents, believed that when you’re in a position to help, you should do it. That’s how I’ve approached everything in life. During the hurricane, I thought about her and how she would have been out there, doing whatever it took to help. Those lessons gave me the drive to act and the determination to keep going, even when exhausting.

The MAHEC Medical Mentoring Program recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. What does it mean to see this program continue to thrive?

It’s deeply meaningful. When I started the program, I wanted to create opportunities for students from communities of color to see themselves in health care careers. Seeing it reach its 20th year is a reminder that the seeds we plant today can grow into something much bigger than we imagined. Knowing the program is still making an impact after all this time shows me that the work I did mattered, and that’s incredibly fulfilling.

After such an impactful career, what motivates you to stay so actively involved in the community?

Helping others is simply who I am. Retirement hasn’t changed that — it’s just given me the freedom to focus on what matters most. I’ve been fortunate to have allies throughout my journey, and they’ve played an enormous role in my success, especially in predominantly white environments. Those connections remind me that we all have a role in creating spaces where people can thrive. That’s what drives me to keep going.

Looking ahead, how do you hope your work continues to make a difference?

I hope my actions inspire others to get involved, whether it’s through mentorship, education or direct service. I genuinely believe small acts of kindness and service can ripple out in ways we can’t see. I aim to keep planting those seeds, trusting that the impact will grow long after I’m gone.