Appalachian Mountain Health debuts new dental RV

Appalachian Mountain Health (AMH) recently debuted its new dental vehicle in a ribbon-cutting on April 18. AMH is a federally qualified health center, which means it provides services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. The recreational vehicle complements AMH’s two brick-and-mortar dental locations in Asheville and Murphy.

“The need for dentistry among the uninsured and underinsured is tremendously high,” says Dr. Alex Green, AMH chief dental officer. “There’s a lot of dentists in this community, but not necessarily those who take on the social safety net.” (AMH accepts Medicaid, Medicare and private health insurance.)

Tooth removal, replacement, extractions, fillings and crowns are the most common procedures for AMH’s dental services, and they are handled in the brick-and-mortar locations, says Green. The RV is best for preventive care like cleanings, sealants and fluoride treatments.

The RV contains three chairs, each with air and water delivery systems, a panoramic X-ray unit, “bitewing” X-rays and a sterilization area. The interior of the RV is outfitted with cinches to strap equipment to the wall during transit. It operates on a generator and carries a freshwater tank.

Green spearheaded the dental RV project with the assistance of Mission Mobile Medical in Greensboro. AMH debuted the dental RV in August, but due to complications from Tropical Storm Helene, it didn’t see its first patient until March.

One-quarter of its patients are children, Green explains. The RV has already visited Asheville High School and PEAK Academy charter school. It’s planning to expand this summer with visits to the Verner Center for Early Learning, which offers Early Head Start and prekindergarten education.

For more information, contact Appalachian Mountain Health Dental at 828-676-3618.

Period shop opens in West Asheville

Period Nirvana, a shop dedicated to menstruation products, opened in mid-April at 315 Haywood Road. It’s the first brick-and-mortar location for an online business that began in 2020.

The shop sells menstrual cups, discs, period panties, books, washes for cups and discs, and gifts, such as jewelry and sexual wellness products. Several cases in the shop display historical menstrual items, such as vintage boxes of “sanitary napkins.”

Period Nirvana is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Learn more at avl.mx/eqs.

HCA Healthcare independent monitor meetings

Dogwood Health Trust and Affiliated Monitors, Inc., the independent monitor for HCA Healthcare, recently announced two community meetings in May. HCA purchased Mission Health in 2019 for $1.5 billion.

The community meetings will provide updates about Affiliated Monitors’ work and information on how to share concerns and feedback about HCA. On Monday, May 12, Affiliated Monitors will meet 5:30-7 p.m. at McDowell Technical College, Building 11, Room 113, 54 College Drive, Marion. On Tuesday, May 13, Affiliated Monitors will meet at 5:30-7 p.m. A-B Tech’s Ferguson Auditorium, 340 Victoria Road. Doors open 30 minutes before each event.

Since April 2024, Affiliated Monitors has been responsible for monitoring HCA’s adherence to its 2019 asset purchase agreement of Mission Health.

The previous independent monitor was Gibbons Advisors; when Dogwood Health Trust announced in 2024 it was accepting applications for independent monitors, Gibbons Advisors did not reapply.

Affiliated Monitors will also be available Monday, May 5-Wednesday, May 14, to meet with Western North Carolina civic groups and community members about HCA and Mission Health. To schedule a meeting, send an email to Mission@AffiliatedMonitors.com.

Safe Shelter hosts first fundraiser

Safe Shelter, a 20-bed shelter prioritizing families with children, is hosting its first fundraiser Thursday, May 15, at YMI Cultural Center, 39 S. Market St. Networking is from 5-6 p.m., and speakers, live music and an auction will take place 6-8 p.m. Local comedian Cayla Clark will emcee the event. Purple Pigs Catering, HomeGrown and AVL Cake Lady will provide the food. Tickets are $50 each and available at avl.mx/eqf.

Community kudos

Mission Health has named Ruth Kain as its chief nursing officer, effective May 5. Kain comes to Mission Health from MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, which is owned by HCA, where she served as chief nursing officer.

as its chief nursing officer, effective May 5. Kain comes to Mission Health from MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, which is owned by HCA, where she served as chief nursing officer. AdventHealth Hendersonville welcomed Laura M. Sullivan to The Baby Place. Sullivan comes to AdventHealth from the Prisma Health-Bryan Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Children’s Hospital, Greenville, S.C.

Mark your calendars