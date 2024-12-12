Aromatherapy company to convert former church into a wellness sanctuary

ADORAtherapy, a mood-boosting aromatherapy company, plans to convert a former church in Woodfin into the brand’s production center, coworking space and community hub for wellness workshops.

Formerly the Elkwood Methodist Church on Elk Mountain Road, ADORAtherapy intends to maintain the building’s stained-glass windows depicting scenes such as Noah’s Ark — “a meaningful symbol of survival,” the company notes in a press release.

Amid its early renovations, ADORAtherapy donated 20 pews and the church’s Baldwin 711 organ to Old Fort United Methodist Church.

“ADORAtherapy’s generous donation of pews to Old Fort United Methodist Church has been a vital step in the community’s recovery from Hurricane Helene’s devastating flooding, which submerged the campus under 14-50 inches of water,” wrote church trustee Bob Smith in an email. “The pews, nearly identical to those lost, will help preserve the 1883 church’s character while modernizing its systems.”

The Elk Mountain Road location will be ADORAtherapy’s third. The company, which makes perfumes and oils for aromatherapy practices, has stores in the Grove Arcade in downtown Asheville as well as a storefront in Miami.

Work is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

Bear’s Smokehouse’s nonprofit takes action

Linked4Life, the charitable arm of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, has launched a series of initiatives aimed at supporting the mental health needs of the Western North Carolina community.

Recognizing the emotional and psychological toll that Helene has inflicted on residents — especially those in the food and beverage industry as well as artists — the initiatives include:

ART4HOPE Gallery, in partnership with RiseUP for Arts, a Connecticut-based nonprofit : An online gallery showcasing submissions from artists worldwide. Proceeds from sales will directly benefit Asheville artists whose livelihoods have been impacted by Helene. To date, the gallery has received 90 submissions from over 50 artists.

HOSPITALITY4HOPE: Linked4Life has raised $28,000 for this initiative that seeks to provide training, resources and no-cost counseling services for Asheville food and beverage workers in partnership with All Souls Counseling Center. All Souls Counseling is offering both in-person and virtual counseling sessions and has expanded its roster of counselors. For services, call the center at 828-259-3369. For immediate support, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or the NC Peer Warmline at 855-733-7762 to speak with a peer support specialist. For HOLIDAYS4HOPE, Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, 135 Coxe Ave., will transform into a Winter Wonderland. Visitors can make donations to Linked4Life, which grants them the opportunity to decorate and hang an ornament with a message of hope in the restaurant. All funds raised will support All Souls Counseling Center in providing free counseling sessions to local food and beverage industry workers. “Now more than ever, our community needs access to mental health support,” said Cheryl Antoncic , founder of Linked4Life and co-owner of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, in a media release. “We are committed to ensuring that everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene receives the help they need to heal and rebuild.”

Pulmonologist joins AdventHealth

Dr. Nadeem Inayet has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Medical Office Building, 50 Hospital Drive, Suite 1-C, Hendersonville. Inayet is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine and neurocritical care. Inayet received his medical degree from Dow Medical College and completed his internal medicine residency at State University of New York in Brooklyn. He completed his fellowship training in pulmonary medicine from Yale New Haven Health System, with subspecialty fellowship training in undersea and hyperbaric medicine from the University of South Carolina and critical care medicine from Montefiore Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Most recently, Inayet served as a pulmonologist for the Sentara Medical Group in Virginia, where he managed patients in seven different specialty intensive care units.

Mission opens Arden emergency room

Mission Hospital’s South Asheville emergency room is now open at 2512 Hendersonville Road in Arden. A campus of Mission Hospital, the 11,000-square-foot ER is equipped with 11 exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and diagnostic imaging services including CT and X-ray, according to a media release. Board-certified emergency physicians and specially trained nurses will be able to treat many conditions, ranging from broken bones to chest pain to serious infections. The facility is licensed by the State of North Carolina and provides South Asheville residents and visitors another option to be seen and treated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On-call specialists and consultation services will be provided by the hospital medical staff, with transfers to an inpatient hospital should a higher level of care be required.

AdventHealth gets permit for 93 beds at Weaverville site

The State of North Carolina awarded AdventHealth a certificate of need for 26 additional beds for its new hospital in Weaverville. This approval brings the total number of beds to 93, according to a media release.

The new hospital, located on more than 30 acres, will feature state-of-the-art technology, surgery services, a labor and delivery unit, and an emergency department.

Mark your calendar

Veterans Treatment Court to hold graduation

The Buncombe County Veterans Treatment Court, which works to promote public safety through accountability and responsibility, is holding commencement at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, on the seventh floor of the Buncombe County Courthouse. “Our graduates have shown incredible commitment to transforming their lives, and this ceremony is a celebration of their strength and determination,” says Kevin Rumley, program director. “Whether you’re familiar with Veterans Treatment Court or hearing about it for the first time, this event offers a unique opportunity to see how the program fosters community healing and helps veterans reclaim their lives.” For information, contact Cindy Crawford at Cindy.Crawford@nccourts.org or Rumley at Kevin.Rumley@Buncombecounty.org.

5K to benefit school band programs

The fourth annual Sock It to Me Santa 5K will jingle on this year. The race serves as the biggest fundraiser for Asheville City Schools bands. The festive race will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, starting and finishing at Asheville Middle School and running through edges of downtown and the South Slope neighborhood. Participants who register in advance receive their choice of socks or a shirt.

For information: avl.mx/ebz

Farm offers winter retreats

The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville is offering a slate of two- or three-day winter wellness retreats focused on holistic practices and personal growth. These “BEtreats,” which run from January through March, embrace the present moment, education and personal growth.

For information: avl.mx/ec0

Comfort event for kids

Hive Mind Therapy, led by Sherree Turcott, in collaboration with National Emergency Child Care Network and Asheville City Schools is hosting a community event on Saturday, Dec. 14 for families affected by Tropical Storm Helene. More than 400 therapeutic comfort boxes and 1,000 giveaways to support children and families in need will be provided. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hall Fletcher Elementary School. Activities will include games, crafts, and music and vendors will have wares from local artisans and small businesses. Volunteers are needed to help with event setup, cleanup, and activity stations.

For information: avl.mx/ecw