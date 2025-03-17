Back in the Day: All roads wind their way to Asheville

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series we invited readers to submit past stories from their childhood in WNC. This is one of several entries.

by Charlotte Ware Epley

In the 1950s I lived in Forest City in Rutherford County. My grandmother — we called her Gran T for Gran Thomas — summered in Asheville and wintered in St. Petersburg, Fla. I remember she and her cousin picking me up in Forest City for a visit with them in Asheville. She often stayed in guest houses or would have an apartment at the Manor Inn, which I always thought was so special.

The drive up Highway 74 around the curves past Lake Lure (Grandfather Thomas was part of the development team) through Chimney Rock from Forest City to Asheville was horrid. I sat in the back on a round hassock — as backseats at that point were optional — sliding from one side of the rear of the car to the other. These trips usually included a stop, so for me to lose my cookies!