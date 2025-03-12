Beyond the Dais: Bo Hess’ outgoing personality started at a young age

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Council member Roberto “Bo” Hess.

Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at most reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?

Hess: When I was a child, I was extremely inquisitive and curious — always fascinated by people and people-watching. My parents love to tell the story of how, whenever we were out shopping or at the grocery store, I would walk up to complete strangers, introduce myself and say, “Hi, my name is Roberto, what is your name?” I was always eager to connect with others, even at a young age. Another favorite family memory: My go-to phrase as a kid was “Goodness gracious, me!” — something that, to this day, they never let me forget.