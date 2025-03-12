Beyond the Dais: Bo Hess’ outgoing personality started at a young age

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.
Below is our conversation with Council member Roberto “Bo” Hess.
Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at most reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?
Hess: When I was a child, I was extremely inquisitive and curious — always fascinated by people and people-watching. My parents love to tell the story of how, whenever we were out shopping or at the grocery store, I would walk up to complete strangers, introduce myself and say, “Hi, my name is Roberto, what is your name?” I was always eager to connect with others, even at a young age. Another favorite family memory: My go-to phrase as a kid was “Goodness gracious, me!” — something that, to this day, they never let me forget.
How would you describe yourself as a teenager? And how do you think your former teenage self would have reacted to learning you ended up serving as an elected official?
I think my teenage self wouldn’t be too surprised by where I ended up. I have always been passionate about helping others, advocating for justice and amplifying the voices of those who often go unheard. Even back then, I was bold and outspoken, unafraid to challenge the status quo. In high school, I was actually voted “Most Likely to Be Famous or Become President” — so in a way, I guess I was always on this path.
The young people in our community have been through a lot since COVID and Helene. What is your top concern for our area youths, and what influence do local officials have to address it?
My top concern for young people today is mental health. This generation is struggling with mental illness, anxiety and depression at far higher rates than previous generations. We need to stop treating mental health as an afterthought and start building real infrastructure for accessible, affordable and comprehensive mental health care. Local officials can push for more school-based mental health services, community wellness programs, youth mentorship initiatives and crisis response teams. Asheville must be a place where young people feel supported, valued and equipped to thrive.
Lightning round: As a child, what was your favorite …
- Book: Way of the Peaceful Warrior by Daniel Millman
- Album: Boys for Pele by Tori Amos
- TV show: “Unsolved Mysteries” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
- Movie: Waking Life and The Lion King
- Publication (magazine or newspaper): Adbusters, Rolling Stone and Spin
