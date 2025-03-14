Beyond the Dais: Commissioner Drew Ball’s youthful impromptu karaoke session

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Buncombe County Commissioner Drew Ball.

Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at most reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?

Ball: At the age of around 8, at my sister’s baptism, I decided it was a good time to take to the mic and share my rendition of “There’s a Tear in My Beer.”