Beyond the Dais: Commissioner Terri Wells reflects on her favorite childhood music, movies and publications

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.
Below is our conversation with Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells.
Xpress: How would you describe yourself as a teenager? And how do you think your former teenage self would have reacted to learning you ended up serving as an elected official?
Xpress: I was independent, curious and responsible. My teenage self would be surprised that I ran for elected office because I definitely preferred the behind-the-scenes directing; however, I have always had a strong commitment to our community, serving in 4-H, volunteering with our Sandy Mush Community Center and fundraising for community causes with my basketball team while growing up.
The young people in our community have been through a lot since COVID and Helene. What is your top concern for our area youths, and what influence do local officials have to address it?
It is important for our youth to have access to healthy and engaging activities to help with their mental, physical and social well-being. A sense of belonging and purpose is beneficial for everyone. In addition to supporting our schools, the county provides funding to various arts and youth organizations and provides youth programming through our libraries and parks and recreation, as well as great recreational spaces to enjoy.
Lightning round: As a child, what was your favorite …
Book: Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
Album: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Live/1975-85
TV show: “Cheers”
Movie:The Sound of Music
Publication (magazine or newspaper):Rolling Stone and Architectural Digest
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Before you comment
