Beyond the dais: Hiking the great outdoors with Commissioner Parker Sloan

Posted on by Thomas Calder
BEYOND BUNCOMBE: Commissioner Parker Sloan and his wife, Maia, pose alongside the South Toe River in Yancey County. Photo courtesy of Sloan

As part of Xpress‘ annual Wellness Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their approaches to managing their physical and mental health. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Commissioner Parker Sloan.

Xpress: What is your go-to exercise? And, if applicable, where in Buncombe County do you like to do it?

Sloan: Every few years the medical community seems to change its mind on what is best for an individual’s exercise routine. This year it appears to be weightlifting, so to keep my head on straight these days I like to go to the YMCA and lift weights.

On days when you need to mentally unwind, is there a spot in our city that you gravitate to? 

Hiking is the best mental health medicine. Asheville’s Masters Park, Rattlesnake Lodge Trail and anywhere near the South Toe River (sorry I know it’s in Yancey!) are my favorites.

What song gets you most energized (whether it’s for a workout session or a commission meeting)? 

For working out I’m always listening to podcasts. Particularly podcasts about the clean energy transition. It’s both necessary for the survival of our species this century and also the largest economic development opportunity in the history of mankind, so it really gets the blood flowing. When it comes to music, I am a big fan of Vulfpeck, Hiss Golden Messenger and Justin Townes Earle.

