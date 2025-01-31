Beyond the dais: Hiking with Council member Maggie Ullman

As part of Xpress‘ annual Wellness Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their approaches to managing their physical and mental health. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Council member Maggie Ullman.

Xpress: What is your go-to exercise? And, if applicable, where in Buncombe County do you like to do it?

Ullman: When I have time, I love to hike and mountain bike. But more often I get exercise bike commuting around town which allows me to multitask — exercise and transportation.

On days where you need to mentally unwind, is there a spot in our city that you gravitate to?

To mentally unwind, I need go no further than a yoga mat in my living room.

What song gets you most energized (whether it’s for a workout session or a Council meeting)?

“Speed Reader” by local musician and longtime friend Marley Carroll. It makes me want to dance, and dancing pumps me up!